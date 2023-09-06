Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $123.59. 2,036,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $335.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

