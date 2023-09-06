Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.66. The company had a trading volume of 210,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,070. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

