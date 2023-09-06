Girard Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,829,000 after acquiring an additional 883,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.94. 97,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,194. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

