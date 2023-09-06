Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

