Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,714 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 63.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 273,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,078. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

