Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,140 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 139,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 109,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Intel by 94,175.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,017,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $294,599,000 after buying an additional 9,007,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,807,855. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

