Girard Partners LTD. Takes $216,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.49. 191,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,986. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

