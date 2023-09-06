Girard Partners LTD. Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,052,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,635,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,181,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,091,000 after buying an additional 392,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 50,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,067. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

