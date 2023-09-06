GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. GitLab’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

