GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

