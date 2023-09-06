Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) to Issue $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1711 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Gold Fields has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.3% per year over the last three years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Gold Fields Trading Down 3.1 %

GFI opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 36.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

