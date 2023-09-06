Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.90. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

