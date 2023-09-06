GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $5.43 Average PT from Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 566.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 152,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 129,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

