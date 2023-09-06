Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 10,200 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 132.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. CL King started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

