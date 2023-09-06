Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

