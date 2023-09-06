Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of MasterCraft Boat worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 227.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 42.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 38,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 269.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 236,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 8.0 %

MCFT opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $362.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.82. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

