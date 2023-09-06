Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35.

Several research firms have commented on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

