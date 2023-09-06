Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in World Kinect by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,550,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,256,000 after purchasing an additional 251,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in World Kinect by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKC. TheStreet downgraded World Kinect from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

World Kinect Stock Down 2.4 %

World Kinect stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

