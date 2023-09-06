Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of CTS worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,697,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $8,976,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 150,754 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

