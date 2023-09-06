Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

