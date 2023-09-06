Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,745,000 after buying an additional 107,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,037.8% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after buying an additional 105,579 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,435.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,240.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,448.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.