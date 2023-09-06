Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $664,000 Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $727.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

