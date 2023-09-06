Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.17. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

