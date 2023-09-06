Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $791,000 Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Koppers worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,273.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,445 shares of company stock worth $444,435 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Koppers Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE KOP opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $40.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

