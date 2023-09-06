Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.