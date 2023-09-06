Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 15,146 H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

H World Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

