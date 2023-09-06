Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 27,700 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,405,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,560,000 after purchasing an additional 419,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 143,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

