Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 964.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

