Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $770.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

