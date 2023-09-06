Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 34,800 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
