Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $229.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $233.98.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

