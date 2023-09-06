Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Deluxe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Stock Down 5.4 %

Deluxe stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $851.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

