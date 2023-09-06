Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.