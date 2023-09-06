Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $948,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMAB. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 2.0 %

OMAB opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.79%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

