Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Stock Down 3.3 %

Dover stock opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

