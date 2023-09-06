Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $369,386.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,598.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00245190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00748656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00541785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00060176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00117671 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

