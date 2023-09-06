Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.40. Grindr shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 4,558 shares trading hands.

Grindr Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.54 million for the quarter.

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grindr by 10,016.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

