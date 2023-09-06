GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.