Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 365,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.