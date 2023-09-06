HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.74 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,062,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,032,156.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,964.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,105 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

