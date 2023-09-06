Head to Head Analysis: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Agree Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.73 $3.16 million ($0.31) -55.32 Agree Realty $429.81 million 13.48 $152.44 million $1.76 34.20

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth -2.55% -0.52% -0.25% Agree Realty 33.71% 3.74% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Agree Realty 0 1 6 1 3.00

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $75.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Volatility & Risk

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agree Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CTO Realty Growth pays out -490.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 165.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Agree Realty beats CTO Realty Growth on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

