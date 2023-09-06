Head-To-Head Survey: Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) vs. TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW)

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Free Report) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Gilat Satellite Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks $239.84 million 1.57 -$5.93 million $0.11 60.27

TPT Global Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gilat Satellite Networks. TPT Global Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 2.31% 7.69% 5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TPT Global Tech and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than TPT Global Tech.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats TPT Global Tech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies; and enterprise-class integrated solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care diagnostics or testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile laboratories. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to satellite operators, governments, system integrators, telecommunication companies and mobile network operators, satellite communication providers, ISPs, and homeland security and defense agencies, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

