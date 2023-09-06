HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,756 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of HealthEquity worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,221. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

