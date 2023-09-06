Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) by 516.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593,842 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.20% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %

HWEL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 395. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

