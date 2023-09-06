Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $16,331,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Henry Schein by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $2,825,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $16,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

