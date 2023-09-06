Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

