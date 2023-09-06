Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HCFT opened at GBX 829.50 ($10.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 802.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 858.17. The company has a market capitalization of £43.22 million, a PE ratio of -605.47 and a beta of 0.35. Highcroft Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.26).

Highcroft Investments PLC is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which invests in commercial property in England and Wales. The company is listed on the premium (commercial company) segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. We have a diversified portfolio of 21 properties generating rental income from 27 tenancies spread across the warehouse, retail warehouse, leisure, office and retail sectors.

