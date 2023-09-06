Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Highcroft Investments Price Performance
LON HCFT opened at GBX 829.50 ($10.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 802.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 858.17. The company has a market capitalization of £43.22 million, a PE ratio of -605.47 and a beta of 0.35. Highcroft Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.26).
About Highcroft Investments
