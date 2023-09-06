Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) versus Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Financial Review

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kopin and Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Kopin presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd..

This table compares Kopin and Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $47.40 million 3.19 -$19.33 million ($0.22) -6.02 Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -45.89% -64.55% -41.26% Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kopin beats Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. manufactures and sells connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment. It also provides coaxial connectors for microwave and other high-frequency signals; and optical fiber connectors and coaxial switches used in various applications, which include antenna connections for wireless LAN and Bluetooth communication used in smartphones and PCs, and as GPS antenna connections for automobiles, as well as for connecting high-frequency signals in wireless communication devices and electronic measuring equipment. In addition, Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. provides micro switches and instruments for connectors. The company was formerly known as Hirose Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. in August 1963. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

