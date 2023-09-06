HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stake Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HNI worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark lifted their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $563.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.