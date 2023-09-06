Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

